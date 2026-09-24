Paramount Judge Won't 'Rubber Stamp' States' Merger Deal

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 24, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge questioned state enforcers Thursday about the details of their proposed settlement to resolve antitrust litigation challenging Paramount Skydance's planned $110 billion purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery, telling counsel, "The court isn't a rubber stamp," and "I've got questions, and I'm not the only one."...
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