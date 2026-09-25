Jay-Z Accuser Recants Rape Claim In Rapper's Buzbee Fight
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 25, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A woman who accused Jay-Z of rape and sparked a yearlong legal battle between the rapper and prominent Texas plaintiffs attorney Tony Buzbee has recanted her testimony and accused Buzbee of pursuing litigation on her behalf without her knowledge and without verifying her testimony....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.