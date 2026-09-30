Social Media Cos., Teens Spar Over Evidence Ahead Of Trials

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 30, 2026, 12:00 AM EDT) -- Social media companies and teens who allege the companies harmed their mental health sparred in California state court Tuesday over what evidence jurors will hear in an upcoming round of bellwether trials, including whether jurors should hear purported instances of domestic violence in the teens' home lives....
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