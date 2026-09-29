States' Temporary Aid Data-Sharing Injunction Bid Falls Short

By Lauren Berg ( September 29, 2026, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge declined to block a Trump administration policy allowing disclosures of temporary financial assistance recipients' sensitive personal information to federal authorities, saying that while it "seems plausible" this will chill participation in the program, Democratic-led states challenging the policy haven't provided "concrete evidence" of such harm....
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