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Norfolk Southern Investors Certified In Derailment Suit

By Sydney Price ( September 30, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Norfolk Southern investors can proceed as a class in a suit accusing the company of making misleading statements regarding its safety operations before a fiery train derailment in Ohio in 2023, though a Georgia federal judge did adopt the company's suggestion to narrow the class period....

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