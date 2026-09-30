IP Notebook: AI Dilution, Alamo TM, India Copyright Ruling
By Ivan Moreno ( September 30, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- An unsettled copyright theory over competition from artificial intelligence-generated works and a trademark clash between Texas and an association representing descendants of those who fought at the Battle of the Alamo lead this edition of Law360's look at emerging copyright and trademark issues....
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