AGs, Enviros Sue Over Rollback Of Biden-Era Fuel Standards
By Dorothy Atkins ( October 2, 2026, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration was hit with multiple suits by a coalition of 27 attorneys general and environmental groups Friday challenging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recent decision to roll back Biden-era fuel economy standards for passenger cars and light trucks....
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