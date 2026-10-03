Crime Fraud Exception Sought In Ex-Adams Aide's Bribe Case

By Stewart Bishop ( October 3, 2026, 12:25 AM EDT) -- Prosecutors on Friday said the crime fraud exception should greenlight access to privileged material as part of their case against former New York Mayor Eric Adams' chief of staff, who's accused of taking bribes in exchange for steering a $6.8 million migrant housing contract to a Queens hotel owner....
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