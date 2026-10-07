States Say DHS Is Tying Grants To Immigration Agenda, Again

By Ganesh Setty ( October 7, 2026, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia told a Rhode Island federal court Wednesday that the Trump administration is still unlawfully tying certain grant funding to their assistance with immigration enforcement efforts, in violation of the court's permanent injunction rulings....
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