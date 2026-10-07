States Urge Justices To Fix Prediction Markets' Legal 'Chaos'

By Katryna Perera ( October 7, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 39 states and the District of Columbia urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to resolve a circuit split over the regulation of prediction markets like Kalshi, saying the industry's "aggressive theory of preemption" threatens states' sovereignty and ability to protect their residents. ...
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