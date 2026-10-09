Amazon Can't Push Back FTC Antitrust Trial

By Bryan Koenig ( October 9, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge refused Friday to delay the Federal Trade Commission antitrust trial accusing Amazon.com Inc. of creating an artificial pricing floor in online retail, forcing the company to try to navigate a potential timing overlap in parallel state court litigation from the California attorney general....
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