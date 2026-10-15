Huawei Founder Played It Cool In FBI Interview, Jury Hears

By Stewart Bishop ( October 15, 2026, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A former FBI agent on Thursday told a Brooklyn federal jury about an interview he conducted with Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, saying the executive suggested that the Chinese telecommunications firm had no direct dealings with Iran and respected intellectual property rights....
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