Anthropic's Lyric 'Mash Up' May Be Fair Use, Judge Says

By Dorothy Atkins ( October 21, 2026, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday appeared open to Anthropic's defense that using copyrighted song lyrics to train Claude AI is fair use, saying during a daylong hearing that "mash-up" lyrics produced by AI might constitute fair use while also questioning how to "slice and dice" the case's scope....
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