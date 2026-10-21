Wind Groups Say DOD Continues To Freeze Project Reviews

By Tom Lotshaw ( October 21, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Renewable energy backers asked an Oregon federal judge to enforce an injunction that blocked the U.S. Department of Defense from suspending reviews of proposed wind energy projects, arguing it has continued to miss deadlines and maintain an unlawful freeze on project reviews....
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