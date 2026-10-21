Meta Owes $25B After NM Data Privacy Trial

By Cara Salvatore ( October 21, 2026, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico judge ruled Wednesday that Meta must pay $25 billion for the "systematically broadcast" lies the social media giant offered the public regarding its data privacy practices, including in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal....
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