Feds Say States Can't Use 2025 Order To Block Grant Terms

By Tom Lotshaw ( October 22, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Twenty states asking a Rhode Island federal judge to enforce an injunction that blocked federal grant conditions requiring them to cooperate with immigration enforcement activities are improperly trying to expand its scope to rope in new conditions, the Trump administration said....
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