State AGs Take Aim At 'Texas Two-Step' In Brief To Justices
By Vince Sullivan ( October 23, 2026, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general for 20 states and the District of Columbia urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a challenge to the validity of "Texas Two-Step" bankruptcies, telling the high court a Fourth Circuit ruling in an asbestos liability case threatens the ability of states to exercise their sovereign power to enforce their own laws....
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