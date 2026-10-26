Meta Docs Reveal Plan To Discredit Teen-Harm Critic Haidt

By Dorothy Atkins ( October 26, 2026, 11:39 PM EDT) -- Meta internally set a goal to "get the academic community to disavow" and "turn against" professor Jonathan Haidt, who has linked social media use to mental health decline, as it in-house rebuffed internal efforts to study social media's impact on teen health, according to recently unredacted documents filed publicly Friday....
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