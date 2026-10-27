Carmaker FCA Inks $5M Deal To Settle Jeep Hybrid Defect Suit

By Dorothy Atkins ( October 27, 2026, 10:05 PM EDT) -- FCA US LLC has agreed to pay up to $5 million to resolve proposed class claims alleging it sold Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid vehicles with a defect that renders electric driving unavailable, while class counsel plans to seek an additional $2 million in fees, costs, expenses and incentive awards....
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