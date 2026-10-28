States Seek To Block Fed's Renewed Immigration Grant Terms
By Elaine Briseño ( October 28, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Multiple states asked a Rhode Island federal judge to enforce an order that barred the Trump administration from conditioning the receipt of federal emergency funds on whether the states aid in the enforcement of federal immigration policies....
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