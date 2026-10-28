Jury Selection Starts In 2nd Social Media Bellwether In LA

By Craig Clough ( October 28, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Jury selection began Wednesday in a California courtroom for the second bellwether trial focused on allegations that major social media companies are harming the mental health of children, with Meta Platforms Inc. returning to the defense table next to Snap Inc., which is facing jurors on the claims for the first time....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.