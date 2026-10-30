Meta Settles With Mental Harm Plaintiff On Eve Of LA Trial

By Craig Clough ( October 30, 2026, 12:27 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has reached a settlement during jury selection in the second Los Angeles bellwether trial over claims its Instagram platform harms the mental health of children, leaving Snap Inc. as the lone defendant facing trial, an attorney for Meta told a California state judge Friday morning....
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