Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Jarek Rutz ( November 9, 2026, 2:47 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court last week cleared the way for Cloudflare Inc. to seek immediate review of an injunction blocking a stock restructuring designed to preserve its founders' control, while setting a January hearing in a similar dispute over Meta Platforms Inc.'s plan to create nonvoting shares....
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