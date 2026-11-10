Huawei's Iran Dealings Were No Secret To Banks, Jury Hears

By Stewart Bishop ( November 10, 2026, 11:04 PM EST) -- Counsel for Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. on Tuesday displayed a trove of documentary evidence as the company seeks to refute charges that it violated sanctions and defrauded banks, including HSBC Group and Standard Chartered PLC, suggesting that lenders were well aware of its business dealings in Iran....
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