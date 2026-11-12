TikTok Backs School District In MDL Trial Witness Fight

By Dorothy Atkins ( November 12, 2026, 5:39 PM EST) -- School district plaintiffs on Wednesday opposed a bid by YouTube, Snap and Meta to exclude late-disclosed witnesses from an upcoming bellwether trial in social media addiction multidistrict litigation, noting that defendant TikTok agreed the school district witnesses can be added if TikTok USDS Joint Venture's new CEO can testify as well....
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