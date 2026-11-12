NYC, LA, Other Cities Seek To Halt Latest HUD Grant Terms

By Rachel Riley ( November 12, 2026, 10:00 PM EST) -- New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and dozens of other cities across the country that have challenged the Trump administration's grant restrictions are asking a Washington federal judge to block a new round of funding conditions from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development....
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