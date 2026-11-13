Facebook Users Invoke NFL Ruling In 9th Circ. Antitrust Battle

By Ganesh Setty ( November 13, 2026, 9:49 PM EST) -- Facebook users whose antitrust claims over Meta's data and privacy practices were rejected urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to examine its recent reversal ruling in an antitrust lawsuit against the National Football League, arguing "nearly identical" grounds exist to do the same....
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