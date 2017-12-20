Expert Analysis

Telehealth In 2017: What Changed And What's Ahead

By Kristi Kung and Matthew Shatzkes December 20, 2017, 10:59 AM EST

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 10:59 AM EST) -- As the U.S. shifts from a fee-for-service (FFS) system to a value-based system, health care information technology will become an increasingly important component in fostering patient engagement, coordinating care, increasing access to services and decreasing overall costs. Telemedicine, in particular, is viewed by many as the solution for achieving access to care and cost-efficiency. Concluding 2017, this article looks back on some of the legal and regulatory changes that occurred with respect to telemedicine as well as areas of interest to watch in 2018.

State-Level Changes

On Dec....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular