GOP Tax Cut Bill Nears Finish Line After Senate Passage

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 12:45 AM EST) -- The Republicans' expansive $1.5 trillion tax cut bill cleared its penultimate hurdle in Congress early Wednesday and appeared to be mere hours away from being sent to the president's desk after the Senate approved the legislation by a simple majority vote.



The legislation, which passed by an earlier vote of 227-203 in the House on Tuesday, is expected to pass the House again on Wednesday and then go to President Donald Trump for a final signature to be passed into law. Above, Senate Majority Leader Mitch...

