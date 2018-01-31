No Consensus On Conspiracy Theory Of Personal Jurisdiction

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 11:51 AM EST) -- Courts are divided — and the U.S. Supreme Court has yet to rule — on the question of whether the conspiracy theory of personal jurisdiction is proper under due process requirements. Under this doctrine, defendants who are alleged to be part of an unlawful conspiracy can be subject to jurisdiction in a state they have never set foot in based on acts committed in the state by co-conspirators.



The doctrine was developed in the 1970s, with New York taking a leading role,[1] and has been adopted...

