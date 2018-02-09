Expert Analysis

Your Case Has Been Remanded By The MDL Court — Now What?

By Brandon Cox and Charissa Walker February 9, 2018, 11:41 AM EST

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 11:41 AM EST) -- Multidistrict litigation remains an ever-expanding driver of product liability litigation, but when the MDL process runs its course there is often still a trial to be had. And there are several strategic and practical decisions to consider once a case has been remanded under 28 U.S.C. § 1407(a) from the MDL court (the “transferee” court) to the district court from which it originated (the “transferor” or “remand” court).

In this article, we discuss practical tips on how to navigate the remand process from transfer to trial...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular