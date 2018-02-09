Your Case Has Been Remanded By The MDL Court — Now What?

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 11:41 AM EST) -- Multidistrict litigation remains an ever-expanding driver of product liability litigation, but when the MDL process runs its course there is often still a trial to be had. And there are several strategic and practical decisions to consider once a case has been remanded under 28 U.S.C. § 1407(a) from the MDL court (the “transferee” court) to the district court from which it originated (the “transferor” or “remand” court).



In this article, we discuss practical tips on how to navigate the remand process from transfer to trial...

To view the full article, register now.