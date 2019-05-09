Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

4 Ways State AGs Are Targeting Energy Sector

May 9, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT

Law360 (May 9, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Traditionally, regulation of the energy sector has occurred at the federal level and through specialized state regulatory bodies. However, state attorneys general are playing an increasingly prominent role in regulating energy...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular