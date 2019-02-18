Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

States Seek 10-Day Notice Before Trump Obligates Wall Funds

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (June 5, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing 20 states seeking to block President Donald Trump's border wall urged a California federal judge Wednesday to require the government to provide a 10-day notice before it obligates military construction funds, arguing that once the funds are obligated, they could be impossible to recover.

Lee Sherman of the California Department of Justice argued on behalf of the states that a 10-day notice is reasonable and would give the states enough time to file a temporary restraining order, blocking the government from diverting potentially billions of dollars in military construction funds to build the president's long-promised wall on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

February 19, 2019

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

February 18, 2019

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular