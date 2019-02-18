States Seek 10-Day Notice Before Trump Obligates Wall Funds

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (June 5, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing 20 states seeking to block President Donald Trump's border wall urged a California federal judge Wednesday to require the government to provide a 10-day notice before it obligates military construction funds, arguing that once the funds are obligated, they could be impossible to recover. Lee Sherman of the California Department of Justice argued on behalf of the states that a 10-day notice is reasonable and would give the states enough time to file a temporary restraining order, blocking the government from diverting potentially billions of dollars in military construction funds to build the president's long-promised wall on the...

