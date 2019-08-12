How To Counter Jury Reliance On Plaintiff's Damages Ask

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- In just the last few weeks, we’ve seen juries award noneconomic damages of $1.25 million to a woman on an insurance bad faith claim (Momeni-Kuric v. Metropolitan Property and Casualty Insurance Co., et al.), $1.3 million to a phlebotomist who experienced racial harassment (Birden v. The Regents of the University of California), $1.9 million to a cyclist who broke her hip and wrist after being struck by a car (Mitchell v. Anderson), $3 million to a teen who fell 30 feet from a ski lift (Hache v Wachusett Mountain Ski Area Inc.) and $7.6 million to a man who alleged chronic...

