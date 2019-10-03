NY, Calif., 24 Other States Fight Purdue's $38M Bonus Plan

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A slew of attorneys general from 26 states including New York, California and Wisconsin on Thursday joined the Office of the U.S. Trustee in opposing a motion from bankrupt opioid maker Purdue Pharma LP looking to pay its workers up to $38 million in bonuses as it goes through the bankruptcy process. The attorneys general filed three joinders in New York bankruptcy court Thursday objecting to Purdue's wage and benefits motion, which seeks court approval for multimillion-dollar incentive, bonus and severance plans. Attorneys general from 25 states filed one joinder as an ad hoc group and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed...

