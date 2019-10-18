In Most Court Battles, States Win And Trump Loses

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT) -- California would have the fifth largest economy in the world if the state was a separate nation. And ever since Donald Trump’s election as president of the United States, the Golden State has behaved as if it really is a separate country, standing up to Trump and repeatedly suing the federal government on a panoply of issues. So far, California is well ahead. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed 61 lawsuits against the Trump administration, winning 16 and losing two, according to the tabulation by Ben Christopher of the nonpartisan group CalMatters. Thirty-nine decisions are still pending and four lawsuits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS