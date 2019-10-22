Facebook Antitrust Probe Gains Support From Dozens Of AGs

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 12:33 PM EDT) -- The number of attorneys general investigating Facebook for potential antitrust violations ballooned to 47 on Tuesday, as dozens more joined the probe launched by New York and others last month. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is helping lead the coalition, said in a statement Tuesday that her counterparts from around the country are concerned that Facebook is putting consumer data risk, reducing choice and driving up the price of advertising. “As we continue our investigation, we will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook’s actions stifled competition and put users at risk,” James said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS