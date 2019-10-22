Veterans Say $3.6B Wall Transfer Endangers Service Members

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A veterans advocacy group told a California federal judge that President Donald Trump's plans to divert $3.6 billion in defense funding to build a Southern border wall will endanger the well-being of active service members and their families. In a Monday filing asking to argue in support of states opposing the Trump administration's diversion of military funding, the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America — a nonprofit organization with approximately 425,000 members — said they are concerned about the military construction projects that are slated to lose funding. The projects indefinitely put on hold include a $41 million project to replace...

