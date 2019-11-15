Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5 Takeaways As DOJ Finds Footing In FCA Dismissal Crusade

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's controversial crusade against disfavored False Claims Act suits appears to be on increasingly solid ground after a series of court decisions allowing the DOJ to end whistleblower FCA cases. Here, Law360 spotlights five key takeaways from the government's recent success.

'Tide is Turning' in DOJ's Favor

The trend of triumphs for the DOJ was hammered home by three decisions on the same day earlier this month. The decisions on Nov. 5 by federal judges in California, Pennsylvania and Washington state granted DOJ motions to dismiss fraud allegations targeting AstraZeneca PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc. and a UnitedHealth...

