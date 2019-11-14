Real Estate Rumors: Dream Hotels, Zaragon, Carlyle

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 4:33 PM EST) -- The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio has purchased a property on North Clark Street in Chicago from a Dream Hotels venture for $13 million, Crain’s Chicago Business reported on Thursday. The deal is for 201 N. Clark St., a three-story building the Dream Hotels venture bought in 2017 for $13.5 million, according to the report. The 52,000-square-foot building's tenants include Subway and a fitness center, Crain's reported, and Dream Hotels had planned to build a hotel there, but those plans never got off the ground. Real estate firm Zaragon has acquired a former USA Today distribution site for $12 million, The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS