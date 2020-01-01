Cybersecurity & Privacy Policy To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 7:03 AM EST) -- California’s landmark new privacy law is expected to occupy much of businesses’ attention in 2020, while momentum will continue to build for other states and Congress to craft their own rules for how companies use and share personal data. Businesses will also be keeping close tabs on what U.S. regulators such as the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general do to keep pressure on companies to adhere to their privacy promises and secure their networks, and are anticipating big fines out of the European Union as the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation enters its third year, according to cybersecurity and...

