Cybersecurity & Privacy Cases To Watch in 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- With Facebook asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rein in Illinois' unique biometric privacy law and Marriott attempting to escape liability for its extensive data breach, 2020 could see several twists and turns in the world of cybersecurity and privacy litigation. Here are a handful of cases worth keeping an eye on in the coming months. High Court Asked To Check Standing in Facebook Face-Scan Case A potentially multibillion-dollar class action suit filed over Facebook Inc.'s face-scanning practices could give America's high court a chance to weigh in on an issue it has been hesitant to directly address in recent years:...

