T-Mobile, Sprint Pare Down States' Evidence Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (December 3, 2019, 8:30 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge barred states behind a legal challenge to T-Mobile's planned purchase of Sprint from using foreign wireless merger studies Monday, saying their relevance would be “dubious at best.” The telecom titans hoping to merge argued that studies pertaining to transactions in foreign wireless markets aren’t clearly linked to the instant case and could prompt time-consuming mini-trials to determine their relevance, and U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero agreed. “The court finds that the relevance of wireless services mergers in foreign markets is dubious at best,” he said Monday. Despite some similarities between mergers in foreign and domestic wireless...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS