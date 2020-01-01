Opioid, Theranos Cases Among Key Trials To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Another showdown between municipalities and the opioid industry, more product liability cases over Roundup weedkiller, and high-stakes criminal proceedings for attorney Michael Avenatti and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes are sure to make headlines in the new year. Here, Law360 previews some of the more intriguing and significant trials expected in 2020. The Opioid Bellwethers After an Oklahoma judge hit Johnson & Johnson with a $465 million judgment in the first case over a pharmaceutical company's alleged culpability for the nation's opioid addiction crisis, attorneys are watching a slew of similar trials coming up in 2020, including the possible first bellwethers scheduled...

