Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- A burgeoning crop of "forever chemical" contamination lawsuits, challenges to the Trump administration's Endangered Species Act rollbacks and an expected ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on a key Superfund question are high on the list of environmental cases to watch in 2020. Many lawsuits have already sprung up targeting the chemical group known as as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are used in products like firefighting foam, cookware, stain protectant and outdoor gear. And with scientists establishing links between the chemicals and health risks, litigators expect a lot of action involving the chemicals in the coming year....

