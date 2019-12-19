The Biggest Personal Injury And Med Mal Verdicts Of 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:37 PM EST) -- Personal injury and medical malpractice plaintiffs found a lot of success at trial in 2019, winning verdicts of more than $200 million in a Georgia suit over a fatal auto crash and a Maryland case over a baby's brain injury. Here, Law360 recounts the biggest verdicts of the year. Ga. Jury Awards Record $280M in Fatal Auto Wreck Suit A Georgia jury awarded a record $280 million in August in a suit alleging a truck driver for a steel manufacturing company caused an auto collision that killed five members of a family. The Muscogee County State Court jury found that Schnitzer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS