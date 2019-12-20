NY, Calif., Mass., Others Sue Over Clean Water Rule Repeal

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 3:56 PM EST) -- A coalition of 15 attorneys general and New York City hit the Trump administration with a suit Friday over the repeal of the Clean Water Rule, an Obama-era regulation that protected lakes, rivers, streams and wetlands under the Clean Water Act. The complaint, filed in New York federal court, names both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers and was spawned by the Trump administration’s so-called Recodification Rule, which repealed the Clean Water Rule. The suit is being led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, along with attorneys general from California and Massachusetts, among others....

