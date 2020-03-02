Supreme Court Agrees To Weigh ACA's Validity

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 9:44 AM EST) -- In a momentous move, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider whether a legislative change to the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate rendered the landmark law unconstitutional. The Affordable Care Act is heading back to the high court for review. At issue now is whether the mandate to maintain health insurance became unconstitutional when congressional Republicans later eliminated its tax penalty. (Law360) The high court’s move tees up an epic legal battle with major implications for the American health care system as well as the 2020 presidential race, where health care will likely be an intense flashpoint. The Trump administration...

