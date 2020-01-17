Law360's Tort Report: Meat Loaf’s Suit Out Of Hell

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 2:10 PM EST) -- A $24 million jury verdict in a suit over a newborn’s brain injury and singer Meat Loaf’s suit against Hyatt over a horror convention injury lead Law360’s Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar. Wash. Family Wins $24M From Hospital Over Baby's Brain Damage A Washington state jury has awarded $23.9 million in a suit accusing medical staff at Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center of causing a newborn’s catastrophic brain injury, according to the family’s attorney. The Kitsap County Superior Court jury on Dec. 20 found that Jefferson County Public Hospital...

