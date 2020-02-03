States Urge Barring Economists' Input On Sprint/T-Mobile Deal

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- Nine economists shouldn't be allowed to weigh in on the legality of the $56 billion merger of Sprint and T-Mobile because the mobile giants consulted with many of them about the tie-up, a group of states challenging the merger have told a New York federal court. More than half of the economic experts were consulted by the mobile behemoths, but they didn't "adequately disclose these conflicts to the court" in their request to file an amicus brief, the states argued in a Sunday filing. "District courts have broad discretion to allow the filing of amicus briefs, but they typically do so...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS